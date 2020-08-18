Reverend Deacon George Thomas PhillipsCorpus Christi - Reverend Deacon George Thomas Phillips, age 77, passed away on August 8, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on December 12, 1942 to Oscar and Juanita Phillips in Victoria, Texas.George graduated from Victoria High School, in Victoria, Texas. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Texas A&I Kingsville. He was awarded a Fellowship in Counseling at The Ohio State University where he obtained his Master's Degree. George will forever be an Ohio State Buckeye Fan. George went into business for himself where he counseled both private and public entities. He was counseling up until he was admitted to the hospital.George was ordained a Deacon for St. Pius X Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, on September 16, 1990 where he served until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Juanita Phillips, grandparents Thomas and Gabriella Trevino, grandparents George and Delfina Phillips, his aunt and uncle who helped raise him, Victor and Zulema Gomez, Gladys Phillips and his son-in-law, Andres Alvarez.George married the love of his life, Estela Torres Phillips, on September 27, 1963. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this year. If he wasn't travelling or working he was reading. He loved spending time in prayer.He is survived by his wife, Estela and their three daughters: Theresa Phillips Chavez (Tom), Jane Phillips Alvarez (widow), and Georgeanne Phillips Cullen (Drew) as well as nine grandchildren: Gabriella Victoria Chavez, Alexandra Grace Chavez, Thomas Roman Chavez, Andrew George Alvarez (Jessica), Bethany Jane Alvarez Jackson (Nathan), Andrea Marie Alvarez Rodriguez (Raul), Caroline Elizabeth Cullen, Kyle Phillips Cullen, Luke Phillips Cullen, and six great grandchildren: Isaac Xander Alvarez, Donavan Antonio Alvarez, Noah Alexander Rodriguez, Christian Vicente Rodriguez, Camilla Rose Rodriguez and Cataleya Grace Rodriguez. He is also survived by his siblings: Oscar (Patricia) Phillips of League City, Texas; Marcus (Barbie) Phillips of Barboursville, West Virginia; Cecilia Phillips Ritchie (Jim) of Bradford, Connecticut and Sabrina Phillips Garrison (Albert) of Cedar Lane, Texas.All services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A public visitation at the church will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. A rosary will be recited following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required with social distancing enforced. No physical contact will be allowed at the church.In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to: Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.