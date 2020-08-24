Georgia Gentry
Round Rock - Georgia Annie Brieden Gentry passed away August 21, 2020 at her home in Round Rock, Texas. She was 97 years young. She was one month shy of her 98th birthday. She married the love of her life Blawyer (Bill) Gentry in 1945. They celebrated their 53th anniversary prior to his passing in 1999. Georgia was known as a prominent local artist for many years She was preceded in death by her parents-John Andrew Brieden and Alice Coleman Brieden, husband Bill, and 3 sisters-Lorene (Oran) DeSpain, Virginia (Herbert) Haner, Mary Alice Brieden and 4 brothers-Fred (Nan) Brieden, Floyd (Frances) Brieden, Elmer (Rosie) Brieden. John (Jewell) Brieden. She is survived by Sister-in-law Rosie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia was positive and very outgoing. She loved to help people in any way she could. She never had children of her own but all family felt loved and cared for by their Aunt Georgia. She had many church friends and was celebrated and loved by the friends where she lived at the Enclave in Round Rock. She was a coveted partner in the forty-two domino games. We know that she is celebrating with her beloved Bill in heaven.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park.
