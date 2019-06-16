|
|
Georgia Mae Spiegel Mingle
Corpus Christi - Georgia Mae Spiegel Mingle was reunited with her husband and met her Heavenly Father on May 23, 2019 at 93 years of age. Georgia was born on February 16, 1926, to George and Ruby Mayhall Spiegel in Port Lavaca, TX. Georgia met her husband, John Mingle Jr, at a USO Dance and they married on June 8, 1944. After the war, they moved to Corpus Christi to start their family. Georgia was an Officer at Parkdale/Frost Bank, owner of Georgia's Dolls, and was an especially talented seamstress. She shared her love of doll making by teaching in her home. In addition to her doll making, Georgia was known for her delicious and decadent cinnamon rolls. She was beloved by her neighbors and was the matriarch of her street, Annapolis Drive.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 and a half years. Survived by her children Shelia Kurtz (Darrell), John Mingle III (Becky), grandchildren Emily Wilson (Shane), Kriz Kurtz, John Mingle IV, great-grandchildren Reese and Taylor Wilson, and brother Lloyd Spiegel (Joyce). A memorial service is planned for June 28 at 1:00pm at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 16, 2019