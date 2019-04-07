Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia Opal Cryer


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Opal Cryer Obituary
Georgia Opal Cryer

Corpus Christi - Georgia Opal Cryer of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on April 4, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on April 18, 1926 to George Hinton Mitchell and Maggie Elizabeth McCarty Mitchell in Garrison, Texas. Opal is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Marvin Cryer. She is also preceded in death by her son James Marvie Cryer. Opal is survived by her four daughters, Bernis Butler of Portland, Texas, Millie Gainan, Jo Bass, and Paula Porter, all of Corpus Christi, Texas. Furthermore, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers: Mike Wanzer, Jimmy Bass, Garrett Bass, Billy Bass, Leon Stoner, IV and Tommy Echols. Honorary Pallbearers: Lloyd Cryer and Elvie Cryer. Opal worked at the Astor restaurant for 34 years and was also a member of Calvary Tabernacle, Corpus Christi, Texas for many years. We would especially like to thank our sister Paula Porter for taking such good care of our mother for so many years. We would further like to extend our gratitude to Harbor Hospice for the love and support they have shown our family throughout this process. Visitation will be held on April 9, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm and the Funeral Service will be held on April 10, 2019 at 11am at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Access Road, Corpus Christi, Texas, with graveside to follow at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
