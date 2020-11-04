Gerald Lawrence Bru



Gerald Lawrence Bru born on October 12, 1943 passed away early morning on October 30, 2020.



Adopted by Maximillian and Rita Bru, Gerald grew up and lived in Port Arthur, Texas as an only child. He helped his father run the family grocery store until he met what would become his future wife, Paula Bru. Soon after he graduated from High School, Gerald joined the Navy and served honorably on the USS Lexington or the "Blue Ghost" as the Essex Class aircraft was nicknamed, as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate - Aircraft Handling, Petty Officer Third Class. When he left the Navy 4 years later, he married Paula and they would remain together for 54 wonderful years.



Gerald is remembered fondly as a man who was helpful to all and active in his community. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster for a number of years in Corpus Christi, Texas for his two sons Terry and Jerry, coached Soccer, and remained a loyal confidant and protector of his only daughter Wendi. Gerald's great passion was travelling the country after retirement with Paula, his ever-present Co-Pilot. They went everywhere together, even getting lost a time or two. And everywhere they went, they were helpful and kind to everyone they met.



He is survived by his three children Jerry of Eden Prairie MN (Wife, Isabel Zeman), Terry of Round Rock, TX, and Wendi Patrolia of Round Rock TX (Husband, Scott), four grandchildren, Chris, Andrea, Tyler and Trent. He is also survived by his Brother in Law Terry Delahoussaye (Wife, Gina), countless nieces and nephews.



His legacy will shine on through his children and he will never be forgotten.



Take care of Dad for us Mom. We love you.



-The Bru Family



A viewing and wake will be held on November 4 at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel located at 393 N, I-35, Georgetown, TX 78628 from 5 to 7 PM.



A Mass will be held on November 5 at St. Helen Catholic Church at 2700 E University Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626 beginning at 10 AM.









