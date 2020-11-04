1/
Gerald Lawrence Bru
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Lawrence Bru

Gerald Lawrence Bru born on October 12, 1943 passed away early morning on October 30, 2020.

Adopted by Maximillian and Rita Bru, Gerald grew up and lived in Port Arthur, Texas as an only child. He helped his father run the family grocery store until he met what would become his future wife, Paula Bru. Soon after he graduated from High School, Gerald joined the Navy and served honorably on the USS Lexington or the "Blue Ghost" as the Essex Class aircraft was nicknamed, as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate - Aircraft Handling, Petty Officer Third Class. When he left the Navy 4 years later, he married Paula and they would remain together for 54 wonderful years.

Gerald is remembered fondly as a man who was helpful to all and active in his community. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster for a number of years in Corpus Christi, Texas for his two sons Terry and Jerry, coached Soccer, and remained a loyal confidant and protector of his only daughter Wendi. Gerald's great passion was travelling the country after retirement with Paula, his ever-present Co-Pilot. They went everywhere together, even getting lost a time or two. And everywhere they went, they were helpful and kind to everyone they met.

He is survived by his three children Jerry of Eden Prairie MN (Wife, Isabel Zeman), Terry of Round Rock, TX, and Wendi Patrolia of Round Rock TX (Husband, Scott), four grandchildren, Chris, Andrea, Tyler and Trent. He is also survived by his Brother in Law Terry Delahoussaye (Wife, Gina), countless nieces and nephews.

His legacy will shine on through his children and he will never be forgotten.

Take care of Dad for us Mom. We love you.

-The Bru Family

A viewing and wake will be held on November 4 at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel located at 393 N, I-35, Georgetown, TX 78628 from 5 to 7 PM.

A Mass will be held on November 5 at St. Helen Catholic Church at 2700 E University Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626 beginning at 10 AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Georgetown
393 North IH-35
Georgetown, TX 78628
512-869-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory - Georgetown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved