Corpus Christi - Gerald Kennan Robins of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 69. Born in 1949, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Gerald B. Robins and Fay Ann Kennan Robins. Gerald finished high school and attended the University of Georgia.
He graduated in 1971 and used his knowledge in business to secure a management position at Ben Silver's Men's Store in Charleston, South Carolina and later for Shelley's Travel Service in South Texas.
Joining the family in Kingsville, he aspired to return to college at Texas A&I University and take courses needed for certification exams for teaching in Texas with the goal of returning someday to earn a doctorate. Beginning at Hanna High School in Brownsville, he brought his teaching and administrative skills to Rio Grande City, to Corpus Christi's Ray High School, and Flour Bluff, where he served as an Assistant Principal. He also filled the same position in Wharton, Texas.
After his work in Wharton, he returned to Texas A&I University and earned his ED.D., then finished his teaching career at King High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, choosing to retire there in 2015.
He is survived by his Mother, Fay Ann Robins, and his brother, James D. Robins, both of Kingsville.
Visitation will be held from 5p.m.- 7p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 3p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 22, 2019