Geraldine Jordan Bemus
Corpus Christi - Geraldine Jordan Bemus was born January 28, 1925 to Adker Jordan and Imogene Johnson Jordan in Glendale, Texas. She departed this life May 28, 2019 at the age of 94 years old. After the death of her mother, her father married Reba Skipper.
She attended Trinity Independent School and later she moved to Detroit, Michigan to live with her sister, Hazel Patterson. After 2 years they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where she attended Corpus Christi Junior College. She was employed at a retail store when she was introduced to Bill Bemus, by her best friend, Betty Beardmore. That union lasted for 50 years. She also, worked for the Corpus Christi City Welfare office under the supervision of Mrs. T.M. Gannaway. She retired from Unilever/Best Foods as an assistant traffic manager after 30 years of service.
She was a member of the Annaville Baptist church in Corpus Christi, Texas where she visited the nursing homes, shut-ins and volunteered where ever she was needed. She enjoyed fishing and playing games of any kind.
She is preceded in death by husband, William (Bill) Bemus, parents, brother, William Wyatt Jordan, sisters, Merle Jordan, Hazel Willis, Melba Denton, Thelma Chamberlain, granddaughter, Julie Sims and two great-grandchildren, Brittnee Sims and Aaron Sims.
She is survived by daughter, Sue (Bruce) Stulting of Huntsville, Texas, brother, David C. (Mary Rose) Johnson, Carthage, Texas, granddaughter, Wendy Biggers (Chuck), Dayton,Texas, grandson, Jed (Carrie) Stulting, Huntsville, Texas, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31 at 10am at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, Texas with Bruce Stulting officating. Interment will be at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, June 1 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The s or .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019