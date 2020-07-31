Geraldine Shea

Geraldine SheaCorpus Christi - Geraldine G. Shea, 90, 1208 Celaya Court in Rosenberg, TX died at 12:02am on July 27, 2020 at Richmond Healthcare Center from complications stemming from the Covid19 virus. She was born August 25, 1929 in Arlington, MA, the daughter of Rockwell Mason Gray and Althea Manning Gray.Mrs. Shea lived in Texas for most of her adult life, moving here in 1960 in order for her first husband, William Easter to pastor St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi. They later moved to Harlingen, pastoring at St. Albans Episcopal Church and then St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lubbock. After her divorce, Mrs. Shea worked as a Medical Records Technician in Lubbock and Corpus Christi, until her retirement in the early 1990's.Survivors include 2 sons Paul Steven Easter (wife Anita) of Rosenberg, TX and Brian Gray Easter (wife Donna) of Morton Grove, Illinois, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death were a brother Rockwell Mason Gray, Jr and a son Patrick John Easter.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined, due to the Covid19 pandemic crisis.