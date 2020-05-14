|
Geraldine Whisenant
Victoria - Geraldine Whisenant, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. She was born on August 2, 1923 in Boling, Texas to Allen and Lomeda (Wood) Plunkett. Geraldine worked for AT&T and retired after 39 years of service. Geraldine is survived by sister-in-law, Melva Plunkett and her son, Rodney Plunkett; great niece, Brandie Hussion; great-great niece Jordan Hussion. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Vernon J. Whisenant; and brother, Allen Plunkett, Jr.
Geraldine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Moore Memorial Gardens.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020