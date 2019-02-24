|
|
Gertrud Fenton
Corpus Christi, TX
Gertrud Fenton, age 80, passed away February 21, 2019. She was born May 25, 1938 in Neustadt Saale, Germany to Franz J. Jantsch and Marianne Gebelt. She lived her early life in Nurnberg, Germany and survived the bombing of the city during WWII. She arrived in the United States in 1962 and lived a full and wonderful life where she met her loving husband, William Fenton. They were married for 35 years.
She is survived by her husband William Fenton; brother Klaus (Ritva) Jantsch; children, Norbert Richard (Lydia) Miller, Susan Roberts, Robby Fenton, Kelly Fenton, Dawn Fenton, Denise Fenton; and grandson Bryan Miller.
She will always be in our hearts and remembered for selfless giving. She showered her family with great love, support, compassion, and kindness. She will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019