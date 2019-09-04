|
|
Gertrude "Trudie" Bickham
Corpus Christi - On September 1st, 2019, Gertrude "Trudie" Bickham, age 84, died peacefully at her home and went to be with the Lord. She was born on December 16th, 1934 to Thomas and Lucille Gordy. She married the love of her life, Gary Bickham, on September 25th, 1952, and remained married to him for the next 66 years. They would have had their 67th anniversary in 3 weeks.
Trudie and Gary did everything together. You never saw one of them without the other. They had three children, Gary Vincent Jr., Neil Alan and Dena Gayle. She loved her children and was a wonderful mother. She loved the holidays with her family; those were the times she treasured most. She was active in the church from an early age and remained that way up until her health deteriorated. She loved worshipping with her church family and loved singing the old hymns. Trudie worked at SWB Telephone where she retired with 20 years of service. Trudie never met a stranger and touched so many lives during her time with us. She left her imprint everywhere she went. She was a wonderful Mother, sister, wife and grandmother. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Bickham, her two sons, Gary (Radonna) Bickham Jr, and Neil Bickham, and her daughter, Dena Bickham (James Harrell) all of Corpus Christi. She had one granddaughter, Rianna Bickham, two sisters and one brother.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 between 6:00 - 8:00pm at Seaside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel located at 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 4, 2019