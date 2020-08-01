Gilbert F. MontezCorpus Christi - On Friday, July 31, 2020, Gilbert Fernandez Montez passed away at the age of 68 surrounded by his loved ones. Gilbert was born on November 14, 1951 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Gabriel and Eva Montez. He graduated from Corpus Christi Academy and attended the University of Houston College of Pharmacy where he obtained his degree. He served his community as a Pharmacist for over 40 years.He is survived by his wife Ninfa Montez; his son Jacob, son Nicholas and his wife Jeanel, son Aaron and his wife Celina; his grandchildren, Julianna Faith, Liliana Grace and Aaron Joseph, Jr.; his four brothers and three sisters, Ruben, Eddie, Richard, Raul, Mary Alice, Margie and Eva.He will be missed dearly by all those he leaves behind. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, good humor, love for his family and God.Papa, we love you forever!Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.