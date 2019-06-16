Services
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Resources
Gilbert G. Garza Obituary
Gilbert G. Garza

Houston - Gilbert G. Garza, 91, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 with his family by his side at his home in Houston.

Gilbert was born August, 5, 1927 to Martina & Ernesto Garza in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After graduating from Corpus Christi High School, he ran several successful businesses in the city by the sea, which included a drive-in theatre, construction company, air conditioning/refrigeration repair, real estate company, a grocery store, and a produce stand. In addition, Mr. Garza helped support the armed forces by working at the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

Though he wore many hats thoughout his life, his most important was being a loyal husband to his beautiful wife Mary of 67 years and being a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Gilbert enjoyed hosting family gatherings, tending to his plants/trees, sitting on his patio with his wife, and watching John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going on trail rides. He loved our Lord and his Catholic faith was unbreakable. He was a loyal member of the Corpus Christi Cathedral for many years. Gilbert will be remembered for many things, especially his larger-than-life personality. He was a true legend and he will be immensely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents Ernesto and Martina Garza, his brothers Raul Garza (Elizabeth) and Erasmo Garza (Rosa), and his grandson Raul Bryant Garza, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Maria (Mary) Leal Garza, sister Elida Muniz (Raymond), daughter Belinda Hondros (Steve), sons, Gilbert E. Garza (Shay) and Raul Garza, Sr. (Rosalva); seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX.,77079 between 5:00—9:00 PM, with a rosary service scheduled from 7:00—7:45PM on Tuesday, June 18th. The funeral service will take place also at Memorial Oaks between 10:00—11:00 AM, followed by the committal service on Wednesday, June 19th.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 16, 2019
