Gilbert G. Suarez Jr.
Corpus Christi - Gilbert G. Suarez Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020, at the age of 72, in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Gilberto and Guadalupe Suarez on December 6, 1947. Gilbert was raised in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from West Oso High School in 1966. He enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves until his retirement. Gilbert worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as an NDT Inspector and retired after 32 years of employment. He was an active member of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Gilbert was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus #5919, the Our Lady of Guadalupe Society, was an Extraordinary Minister and sang in the choir. After his retirement from CCAD, Gilbert enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and goats on his property. He also loved playing the guitar and singing at home and with his family.
Gilbert was married to his loving wife, Grace for 47 years. Together they raised a family of 3 children and 5 grandchildren.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Grace, daughters Monica Suarez, Valerie (David) Bratley, and son Andy Suarez; granddaughter Araceli Suarez and 4 grandsons Jamie, Aaron, Nicholas and Gabriel Suarez. He is also survived by his 10 siblings: Gloria Reyes, Gustavo Suarez, Genaro Suarez, Guillermo (Janie) Suarez, Gavino (Thelma) Suarez, Juan (Sylvia) Suarez, Becky (Alan) Fuertes, Guadalupe (Minerva) Suarez, Enrique (Blanca) Suarez, Carlos Suarez, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gilbert was loved by all his family, friends, and those who knew him.
Due to the Corona Virus Shelter in Place, no public visitation will be held, and a private burial will occur at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. The rosary and funeral service will be available through Facebook live streaming through the Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly page.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020