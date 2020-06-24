Gilbert Galindo



Corpus Christi - Gilbert Galindo was born on December 31st, 1959 to Nicolas and Leonor Galindo Sr. in Corpus Christi, Texas. He passed on June 22nd, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Married to Mirtha (Ortega) Galindo for 33 years with one child, daughter Natalie Ann Galindo, of whom he was very proud. He was sixty years old and was the sixth child of eleven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his siblings: Nicolas (Josie) Galindo Jr., Diana G. Torrez, Yolanda G. Lazo, Jose Luis (Patsy) Galindo, Richard (Rosie) Galindo, Oscar Galindo, Rene (Julie) Galindo, Sylvia Galindo, and Elizabeth (Hector) Garza as well as by his sisters-in-law, Maria (Roger) Jones and Liz (Mark) Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his father, Nicolas P. Galindo Sr., and brother, Carlos Galindo. A loving, and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.



He was a hard-working man, dedicating 39 years of service to the Corpus Christi Housing Authority. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and watching football. He was a handyman, skilled and blessed with a carpenters touch. He was always ready to lend a hand. His infectious laugh and smile were a trademark of his personality.



Funeral services are as follows:



Public visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown, Corpus Christi, Texas, 78417 between 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM. The Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM.



Funeral Mass will be held at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S.P.I.D., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78415 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately after mass at Memory Gardens Cemetary, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78415



Pallbearers: Robert N. De La Rosa, Jesse Ray Turrubiates, Brian Galindo, Matthew Ryan Galindo, David Joseph Galido, Kenneth Wayne Jones, Kevin Justin Jones, Kyle James Jones, Honorary Pallbearer: John Edward Ruiz









