Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3350 S. Alameda St.
Corpus Christi, TX
Gilbert "Gil" Garza


Gilbert "Gil" Garza, age 80, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his brother's home in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Gilbert was born on January 5, 1939 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Julian Garza and Maria Mayorga. Gilbert truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as keeping in contact with longtime friends, playing softball and golf. While in Simi Valley, CA., Gilbert belonged to a poker club and enjoyed his time with the guys. He dearly loved his family and friends.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his father, Julian and mother, Maria as well as two brothers, Sammy and Julian Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Simi Valley, CA), one brother, Raul Garza (Gracie), one sister, Lupe Garza, a son, Gilbert Garza, two daughters, Elizabeth (Bella) Zavala and Gina Olivas (Rodrigo). He had five grandchildren, Nicole, Vanessa, Marissa, Miranda and RJ as well as two great grandchildren, Drew and Rianna.

Family, friends and others whose lives Gilbert touched are invited to a memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda St. Corpus Christi, Tx. on March 23, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
