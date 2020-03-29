Services
Gilbert Gomez Pena Obituary
Gilbert Gomez Pena

Corpus Christi - Gilbert Gomez Pena went to be the Lord on Wednesday March 25th 2020 at the age of 86 in CC Tx. He was born on January 18, 1934 to Adolfo & Mariana Pena. He worked many years in with south Texas Co. & Heldenfels Construction until he eventually retired. He was a member of the Church of Act's where he served as Supervisor of the food pantry ministry for 29 yrs. Serving the community and helping others In need was his source of joy in life. Gilbert & his wife Matilda were married for 64 yrs. He we was a perfect example of what a husband and father should be. He is Survived by his wife Matilda R. Pena; his 3 son's Danny Pena, Robert Pena, Ruben (Shirley) Pena, His Grandson's Ruben (Christi) Pena Jr. & Robert Lee Pena Jr. 3 Great Grandchildren Amelia Grace Pena, Ruben (Trace) Pena III, Kamilah Joy Pena, Numerous Nieces and nephews.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Services will be Private & Attendance Limited. A Memorial Chapel Service will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Tx. The viewing will be on Sunday between 5-7pm. And will be followed by the Chapel Service on Monday March 30, @11am.

A Memorial Service honoring him will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
