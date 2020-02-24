Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Hernandez Obituary
Gilbert Hernandez

Corpus Christi - Gilbert Hernandez was born on October 28. 1938 and passed away at the age of 81 on February 19, 2020, comforted by his wife of 54 years, Minnie Hernandez.

He is preceded in death by his parents Aurelio Hernandez Sr. and Francisca "Panchita" Hernandez.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Minnie Hernandez, his "baby sister" Sylvia (Ernie) Vanderburg and his faithful companion, his dog, "Chico". He also leaves behind loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews whom he so loved.

Gilbert was a veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States - Army.

Public visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

His life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S. 19th St, Corpus Christi, TX, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -