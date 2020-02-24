|
Gilbert Hernandez
Corpus Christi - Gilbert Hernandez was born on October 28. 1938 and passed away at the age of 81 on February 19, 2020, comforted by his wife of 54 years, Minnie Hernandez.
He is preceded in death by his parents Aurelio Hernandez Sr. and Francisca ""Panchita"" Hernandez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Minnie Hernandez, his ""baby sister"" Sylvia (Ernie) Vanderburg and his faithful companion, his dog, ""Chico"". He also leaves behind loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews whom he so loved.
Gilbert was a veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States - Army. Prior to retirement, he was an educator of 35 years with the CCISD and also worked for several years as a Law Enforcement Ranger for the National Park Service at the Padre Island National Seashore.
Gilbert was an avid fisherman that could be found, almost daily, on good weather days, fishing along the shore or on his boat at various locations in and around the Corpus Christi area. He was recognized by his family and friends for his fishing expertise. He caught the ""Big Ones"" and always shared his catch with family.
He shall be greatly missed.
Public visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
His life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S. 19th St, Corpus Christi, TX, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery Park.
Pall bearers: Dr. Steven Solis, Johnny E. Solis, Gilbert Gonzales Jr, Joe Gonzales Jr, Carlos Perez and Marc Gomez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020