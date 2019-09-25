|
Gilbert O. Quintanilla
Corpus Christi - Gilbert O. Quintanilla, age 91, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1928 to Felipe Cavazos Quintanilla and Maria Olivo in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1946.
He married his wife of 69 years, on October 16, 1949. Gilbert started his career as a young musician, playing with various bands at the age of 15 during the War World II era. He later worked in the clothing industry for Subway Tailors, Lichensteins and Harris Frank. He also worked at the Nueces's County Constable Department Pct 1. They also owned Tailors Unlimited, which is where they retired from after 35 years. He will always be remembered for is unconditional love for his wife and family. He spared no expense in making his wife happy.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his infant son, Gilbert Ospert, his parents Felipe Cavazos Quintanilla and Maria Olivo.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Mary Esther Quintanilla, his daughter Mary Pat (Dale) Greenberg and 2 sons, Gilbert P. (Irma) Quintanilla, Jr. and Ronald Joseph Quintanilla, 8 grandchildren, Catrina Quintanilla, Cazandra De Los Santos, Bernadette Quintanilla, Tammy Cibrian, Ryanne Quintanilla, Traci Quintanilla, Justin Quintanilla and Ileahna Ramirez, 13 great- grandchildren Ashley Lozano, Hunter Larson, Christian Pena, Aidan Pena, Annalee Maiden, Sahara Quintanilla, Chloe Quintanilla, Cameryn Cibrian, Capriana De Los Santos, Brantly Nelson, Quint Cibrain, Miles Ramirez, and Trayden Didier, 2 great-great-grandchildren, Audrina Escobar and Rowan Escobar.
Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church.
Interment to follow: Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 25, 2019