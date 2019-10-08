Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
1948 - 2019
Gilbert Villa Obituary
Corpus Christi - Gilbert Villa - November 14, 1948 ~ October 4, 2019. Our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend fell asleep in death on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Gilbert was a master plumber, served the City of Austin, Texas as a plumbing/mechanical inspector of residential and construction code enforcement for more than 20 years.

He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to all… He enriched our lives with his strong faith, sense of humor, his kindness and his passion of life, yes a beacon of light and joy. We will miss him dearly.

May Jehovah heal our sorrow, may friends ease our pain, may peace replace our sorrow and sweet memories remain until we meet again.

Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife, of 37 years, Nina, his loving mother, Beatriz Villa, two sons, Daniel and Jason, three sisters, Linda Obrego, Elizabeth Villa Gonzales, Antonia (Tony) Tomison, a younger brother, Manuel Villa, Jr. (Gabriela) and numerous nephews and nieces.

A very special "Thanks" to Martin Salinas, a dear family friend, for his unfailing love and support during our time of need. We love you Martin.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
