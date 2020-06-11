Gilberto Cantu "Hilo" Gonzalez
Gilberto Cantu "Hilo" Gonzalez, 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence in Rios, Texas. He was born in San Diego, Texas on January 17, 1950 to his parents, Zaragoza and Guadalupe Gonzalez. He was in the US Navy serving our county as a Navy Seal and he fought in the Vietnam War. After retiring from the service he was a horse trainer and breeder until his death. He enjoyed spending his time with his horses and enjoyed hunting, ranching and farming and especially spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Belia Cuevas.
Gilberto is survived by his children, Gilbert (Rachel) Gonzalez Jr. of Alice, Texas; Yvonne Gonzalez (Fred Loya Jr.) of McAllen, Texas; Aaron (Melissa) Trigo of Alice, Texas; Cindy Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas; Suzanne (Jevon) Escobar of Alice, Texas; mother of his children, Martha Everett Gonzalez; two brothers, Roel Gonzalez of Alice, Texas; Mario Gonzalez (Estella) of Premont, Texas; five sisters, Belinda Zisman (Michael) , Beatrice Seiler, Cindy Renteria (Robert), Bertha Mayen (Mike) and Mary Gonzalez all of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the Gonzalez Cemetery on Santa Cruz Road in Rios, Texas.
