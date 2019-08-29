|
|
Gilberto D. Martinez, Sr.
Robstown - Gilberto D. Martinez, age 70, was born July 12,1949 in Robstown, Texas to Agapito Sr. and Maria D. Martinez. He went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019, after a two month stay at the hospital for multiple ailments. He had suffered from congestive heart failure for over 25 years and had given his family multiple scares over the course of that time, but he never gave in and kept fighting the good fight. Gilberto, or Gil as he was known, was preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Agapito Jr., and his grandson, Isrie Strobel.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Minerva Torres Martinez; daughter, Mary Lou Martinez; sons, Gilroy and his wife Monique, Gilbert Jr. and his wife Hope, and Jacobo and his wife Rosa Amelia; seven grandchildren, Katherine Isgar, Victoria, Gilbert III (Trey), Danielle, Isabela, and Gabriella Martinez, and Ryan Strobel; four great-grandchildren, Jayvyn and Noah Martinez, and Kayden and Kamrynn Isgar. Gilberto also has nine surviving siblings, Hermelinda Martinez, Esther Chavera, Anita Valdez, Oscar Martinez Sr., Alicia Arenas, Yolanda Martinez, Enrique Martinez, Jane Lopez, Ruth Martinez, and their spouses. Additionally, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, in-laws, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Gilberto was the oldest of eleven, and he was tasked with helping with the family, as it was customary during that time. He, therefore, only partially completed his elementary education. He was self-educated after that. He worked as an independent contractor and entrepreneur for his entire adult life. Most recently, he had been appointed Pastor over his church to lead and oversee the congregation. He was a member of Templo Sion for over 50 years. Through thick and thin, he was faithful to God and the church he helped build and loved.
He enjoyed woodworking, DIY projects around the house, and performing a number of duties at his church over the years. He was a man in constant motion. He'd work from sun up to sundown. There was always a project at home or his church that needed to be done, and he was always one to take charge and get it done. Most of all, he loved having his family around and either barbecuing or frying fish for the entire family. He loved feeding his family alongside his bride and love of his life.
Gilberto D. Martinez had a big heart, and he loved to serve those around him. Above all, he was a God-fearing man, who love the Lord with all his heart. That is how he would want to be remembered. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who crossed his path.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Templo Sion in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his church: Templo Sion, IPHC, 318 W. Ave. B, Robstown, Texas 78380
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 29, 2019