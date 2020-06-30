Gilberto Gonzalez
Gilberto "Beto" R. Gonzalez passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Gilberto will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Lee Gonzalez; and parents, Jose Gonzalez and Blasa Rangel.
Among those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Geraldine "Geri" L. (Albert) Villarreal and Priscilla (Isaac) Gonzalez; sons, Gilbert Jr. (Patricia) and Michael Gonzalez; sisters, Genoveva Meza and Estella Garcia; brother, Joe Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020, to Corpus Christi Cathedral Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Thank you to Focus Care at Corpus at 801 Cantwell Lane for their care and dedication to our father. A special thank you to Taneisha, Kristine, Laurie, Faustino, Brenda, Elsa, Rachel, Diana, Christian, Cindy, Nora, Jacob, Valerie, Tara, Charles, Jericho, Debra, Gracie, and Vicky.
Trevino Funeral Home recommends anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
Written condolences for the family of Gilberto "Beto" R. Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Gilberto "Beto" R. Gonzalez passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Gilberto will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Lee Gonzalez; and parents, Jose Gonzalez and Blasa Rangel.
Among those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Geraldine "Geri" L. (Albert) Villarreal and Priscilla (Isaac) Gonzalez; sons, Gilbert Jr. (Patricia) and Michael Gonzalez; sisters, Genoveva Meza and Estella Garcia; brother, Joe Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 5 PM to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020, to Corpus Christi Cathedral Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Thank you to Focus Care at Corpus at 801 Cantwell Lane for their care and dedication to our father. A special thank you to Taneisha, Kristine, Laurie, Faustino, Brenda, Elsa, Rachel, Diana, Christian, Cindy, Nora, Jacob, Valerie, Tara, Charles, Jericho, Debra, Gracie, and Vicky.
Trevino Funeral Home recommends anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.
Written condolences for the family of Gilberto "Beto" R. Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.