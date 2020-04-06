|
Gilberto Gutierrez, Sr.
Robstown - Gilberto Gutierrez, Sr., 91, went to be with our Heavenly Father on April 03, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1928 in Robstown, Texas to Andres and Locadia Olivarez Gutierrez. Mr. Gutierrez had been an employee of South Texas Feed and Seed, a Catholic and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He was a very loving and caring husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Petra Gutierrez; his children, Rosario Quintanilla, Rita Ann Vera, Gilbert Gutierrez, Jr., Dan G. Gutierrez, Herlinda Gutierrez, Sandra Ramirez, Aracelis Kelson, Andrew Gutierrez. He was also blessed and adored by his twenty-two grandchildren, forty-nine great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361)387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020