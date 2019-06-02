Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilberto Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilberto H. Perez


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gilberto H. Perez Obituary
Gilberto H. Perez

Corpus Christi - Gilberto H. Perez was born July 11, 1929 and passed away on May 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lily Perez and sons Henry Perez, Johnny Perez, and Gilbert Perez. He is survived by his daughters, Esther (Juan) Valverde, Sylvia (Jimmy) Bonilla, Elvia (Tri) Cao, son David (Maria) Perez, 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Gilberto was a loving and devoted family man who exemplified unconditional love for everyone. Our hearts mourn for the loss of his presence on earth but rejoice for his eternal life in Heaven.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now