Gilberto H. Perez
Corpus Christi - Gilberto H. Perez was born July 11, 1929 and passed away on May 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lily Perez and sons Henry Perez, Johnny Perez, and Gilbert Perez. He is survived by his daughters, Esther (Juan) Valverde, Sylvia (Jimmy) Bonilla, Elvia (Tri) Cao, son David (Maria) Perez, 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Gilberto was a loving and devoted family man who exemplified unconditional love for everyone. Our hearts mourn for the loss of his presence on earth but rejoice for his eternal life in Heaven.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019