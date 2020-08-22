Gilberto Saenz passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born March 1, 1922 in Tabasco, Texas to Romolo Saenz and Segunda Saenz. Gilberto was a well-known car painter and auto body worker.



He is preceded in death by his wife Feliciana Saenz, parents Romolo Saenz and Segunda Saenz.



Gilberto is survived by his children Gloria Mendez, Gilbert Saenz, Rene Saenz, Rosita Oglesby, and Marga Rosales. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Due to COVID a private service for immediate family will be held at Funeraria Del Angel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.









