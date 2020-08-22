1/1
Gilberto Saenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilberto Saenz passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born March 1, 1922 in Tabasco, Texas to Romolo Saenz and Segunda Saenz. Gilberto was a well-known car painter and auto body worker.

He is preceded in death by his wife Feliciana Saenz, parents Romolo Saenz and Segunda Saenz.

Gilberto is survived by his children Gloria Mendez, Gilbert Saenz, Rene Saenz, Rosita Oglesby, and Marga Rosales. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to COVID a private service for immediate family will be held at Funeraria Del Angel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved