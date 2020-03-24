|
Ginger A. Winchester
Corpus Christi - Ginger Adams Winchester, a longtime resident of Flour Bluff, Texas died unexpectedly on March 18, 2020 at the age of 76.
Ginger's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Scott Adam Wilson (Amanda); their children Hailey and Hayden, Tasha Lyn Wilson (Bobby); their daughter Addison Lyn, Sister in Law's Wanda and Toni Adams, and a special friend Bob Wilson. She had nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she loved dearly including her heart grandchildren.
She is predeceased in death by her father Thomas J. Adams, mother Aileen M. Adams, brothers Tommy and Kenny Adams, and husband Carson N. Winchester.
Ginger was born on July 18, 1943, Portsmouth, VA, to Mr. & Mrs. Thomas J. Adams. She graduated from Cosmetology school in 1962 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She started working as a beautician in 1963 and retired after owning several beauty shops with the latest one "Ginger's Family Hairstyling" in 2002. We all know she couldn't give up doing hair, so she continued working out of her home until 2016. (54 years of doing hair)
Ginger was a devoted mother who loved and supported her children. In addition, she was a Nana to many. She loved to attend the kids school events, games, and would travel to do so when needed. Nana had been sitting on bleachers for too many years to count. She was known to be a great Lady Greyhound and a Hustlin' Hornet fan.
Ginger loved her dogs, her yard and flowers, as well as gatherings with her friends. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, an avid volunteer at the Botanical Gardens, an avid reader, and an amazing cook. Ginger loved to ride out to the beach while stopping at Sonic to get a treat. She had a way of making everyone feel loved as if they were family.
A memorial service is pending due to the COVID-19.
