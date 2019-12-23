Services
Gisela Elizabeth (Grimm) Barrera, age 81, passed peacefully away on December 5, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1938 in Germany. Gisela was a trained seamstress and liked knitting, crocheting and creating custom drapes. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and doing arts and crafts.

For years, she had a shop at Moon Plaza where she would sell her beautiful crafts and other collectibles. As a people person, Gisela loved talking and spending time with her customers, as well as other vendors. Above all, she adored her animals especially her dogs Susi and Assi.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Claus and Elizabeth Ibach and a sister Wilma. She is survived by her husband Richard Barrera of Corpus Christi, her brothers Hans, Michael and sister Maria of Germany.

Services will be held at the Saxet Funeral Home 4001 Leopard St. on December 26, 2019 at 11 am followed by the burial at the Veterans Cemetery. Special thanks to Del Cielo Hospice, they were truly our guardian angels that helped and guided us during these difficult times.
