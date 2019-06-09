Services
Cantu Funeral Home
2402 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 882-1969
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
Gladys Blucher Phillips Obituary
Gladys Blucher Phillips

Corpus Christi - Gladys Blucher Phillips, age 90, died June 6, 2019, after a short illness.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Oscar Phillips; her mother Rosa Davila and her father George Blucher. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and grandmother. She had five children, sons Oscar (Patricia), Marcus (Barbie), George (Estella) and daughters Cecilia (Jim) Ritchie and Sabrina (Albert) Garrison; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Gladys graduated from Corpus Christi High School and then she became an LPN and worked under Dr. Hector P. Garcia. Later she graduated from South Texas State University in 1977 and taught at Victoria High School until her retirement. She enjoyed participation in the G. I. Forum, LULAC, and Victoria 4H Clubs. She was an avid gardener; an artist and she had the "Old Victoria Gardens" Nursery.

On Monday, June 10, 2019, at 9:15 A.M., a Holy Rosary will be recited before a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., at St. Pius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Under the direction of Cantu Funeral Home - Corpus Christi, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. The family would like to extend appreciative gratitude to her physician, Dr. B. Cheeme and Melissa Stolle for their compassionate care.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019
