Glen Allen Ellis



Odem - Glen Allen Ellis, 63, of Odem, Texas passed away July 13, 2020. Glen was a graduate of Gladewater High School, served in the United States Air Force, and was a professor at Del Mar College for 25 years.



Glen was a devoted husband, and a loving father and PaPaw. He was a dedicated, charismatic, and caring teacher to hundreds of students over the years. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with family and hunting; never missing the opportunity to tell a great story.



Glen was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Henderson; brothers, Larry Henderson, Carl Henderson, and Donald Henderson; and sister, Judy Hahn. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ellis, of Odem; children: Rev. Jason and Tina Ellis, of Mexia; Kevin Ellis, of Portland; Sabellah and Thomas Gnuschke, of San Antonio; and Alaura Perron and Josh Gonzales, of Beeville; grandchildren: Josiah, Hagen, Jonathan, Lorelai, Colten, Sofia, Lennyx, and Makynna; brother, John Henderson; Sister, Brenda Ellis Moss; numerous nephews and nieces, as well as many other extended family and friends.



A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with Reverend Jason Ellis officiating. Flowers may be sent to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.



GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME - CC









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store