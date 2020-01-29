|
Glenda A. Long
Pentress - Glenda A. Long, 90, of Pentress, Monongalia County, West Virginia, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Regent Care Center of League City, Texas. Glenda, a registered nurse, had a gift for serving others. In 1958, she and her husband began their practice in Portland, Texas. They served their patients with dignity and respect for over 38 years. She dedicated her time to family, nursing, and was a devout Episcopalian at St. Christopher's by the Sea Church in Portland, Texas. After retirement, our "Nana" as she liked to be called by her grandchildren enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and relished the Frio River. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Albert Ammons and Linnie McCord Ammons, her husband Dr. Leland Long, her daughter Karen Long, her brothers Clare Ammons, Donzel Ammons, Ronald Ammons and her sisters Maryland Ammons Long and Isabella Ammons Walls. She is survived by her sons Gregory (Nora) Long and Michael (Denise) Long, grandchildren Christopher Long, Lindsey Long, Amy Long, step grandchildren Catherine Angulo and Steven Angulo, and a step great-granddaughter Calia Ruiz. Sisters Lorene Priest, Martha Tennant, and brother Carroll Ammons also survived her.
Services will be held at St. Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am in Portland, Texas. Following, she will be laid to rest at Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery in Portland, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church, 820 Wildcat Dr, Portland, Texas 78374.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020