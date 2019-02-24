|
Glendon Franklin Bushong
Corpus Christi, TX
Glendon Franklin Bushong was called to reunite with the Lord and his best of friends at the age of 86. Glendon was surrounded by his 7 children and, through tears and love he left this earth.
Glendon was an outstanding athlete in his youth. Always working in the family construction business, he was strong as an ox. He played tackle for the Old Austin High Maroons, helping lead the team to the high school State Championship football game two years in a row. Glendon was selected to play in the All-Star high school football game where he was seen and recruited by many of the football powerhouse colleges and universities of the day. In that game he was coached by the legendary Bear Bryant, who attempted to steer Glendon to Kentucky to play for him. Glendon decided on playing for the Texas Longhorns. After a year with the Longhorns, family duties to his young wife, Jerry, and their growing family, as well as the construction business called him away.
Glendon worked all his life as a heavy equipment operator in high demand. He had the touch of a surgeon with the largest cranes and biggest machinery known at the time. Much of Glendon's employ was with O. J. Beck and Son. When with Brown and Root, Glendon ran the largest lift crane at the time, assisting in the building and later launching of "Bullwinkle", the largest oil platform of its day. Glendon also spent many years as a farmer in the Sinton/Papalote area.
After medical conditions forced Glendon to retire, he loved to see his grandchildren play sports. He traveled to as many baseball and football games as possible until his condition made him immobile.
Glendon is preceded in death by his beloved parents and most siblings. He has also outlived most of his lifelong buddies. He is survived by his sister, Yvonne Simpson and ex-wife, Jerry Bushong. Glendon also has seven children: Howard F. Bushong (Sue), Glendon M. Bushong (Cindy), Timothy C. Bushong (Diana), Adam C. Bushong (Kristi), Lorinda Galbraith (Randy), Michael O. Bushong (Dana) and Suzanne Johnston (Stephen). He has 26 grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 2329 North IH35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019