Glenn A. LancasterCorpus Christi - Glenn A. Lancaster, 65, lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, passed away August 27, 2020 of natural causes. He retired from H.E.B. after 42 years. He is survived by his sister and her husband Steve and Linda Matlock of Houston, Texas. A niece and her husband Mike and Katie Simpson and two great nephews Tyler Simpson and Dylan Simpson also from Houston.An inurnment will be held Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Seaside Memorial Park.Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no formal service, but we invite everyone on Wednesday that would like to attend.