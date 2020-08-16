1/1
Gloria A. Moreno
Gloria A. Moreno

Corpus Christi - Gloria A. Moreno, age 74, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1946 to Mario and Gloria Jimenez in Mexico. She graduated from Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas. Gloria A. Moreno was employed by C.C.I.S.D. Gloria enjoyed participation in local church and family gatherings. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, quiet nature, sense of adventure, service in the community, devotion to family, and unwavering faith in God. Gloria always took the time to make her friends and neighbors know and feel like family.

Gloria A. Moreno is preceded in death by her father, Mario Jimenez.

She is survived by her husband, Miguel Moreno, Sr.; her sons, Miguel Moreno, Jr., Alexander N. Quiroz and Mario B. Moreno; grandson, Alexander N. Quiroz.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at Corpus Christi Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Miguel Moreno, Sr., Miguel Moreno, Jr. and Mario Moreno.

In lieu of flower, please consider donating to the Moreno Family at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
