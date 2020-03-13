|
|
Gloria B. Valenzuela
Corpus Christi - Gloria B. Valenzuela, 73, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was born on March 27, 1946 in Corpus Christi, to Inez G. and Victoria Chica Bazan.
Gloria was a dedicated mother first and foremost.
She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother and as GG. She had an amazing personality and always made people around her laugh. She enjoyed cooking and always went out of her way to prepare her family's favorite meal for their birthdays. She will be remembered for her kind and selfless heart.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and birth mother, Beatrice G. Cruz; loving husband of many years, Martin L. Valenzuela; siblings, Jose Bazan, Noemi G. Bazan, Felix Porras and Ralph Porras. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Martin Valenzuela Jr., Michael B. Valenzuela (Monica Sanchez), Syndie V. Reyna (Jose Jr.); grandchildren, Michael Valenzuela Jr., Leigha An Valenzuela, Matthew Laurence Valenzuela, Syndie Joe Reyna and Melody Joe Reyna; great grandchildren, Adalynn Villarreal, Oliver Kai Valenzuela and Greyson Valenzuela; siblings, Maria C. Bazan, Yolanda Cruz, Rene Cruz (Dora), Mary Jo Cruz, Hilda Cruz and Jo An Cruz; sister in law, Becky Saldana and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly. Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Valenzuela family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020