Gloria Benavides Coons
Corpus Christi - Gloria Benavides Coons, 71, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born July 13, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Christopher A. Benavides and Olivia A. Benavides. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a Catholic. Gloria was devoted to her field of nursing for almost 40 years.
Gloria was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a cousin, a niece and an amazing friend. Gloria loved her family and enjoyed the company of her countless friends who were a very important part of her life. She also had a very special relationship with her cousin, Ina Garcia. Ina, as well as, her many devoted friends were by her side many times during her illness. Gloria will be dearly missed by many people whose lives she touched throughout her own life.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents Christopher A. Benavides and Olivia A. Benavides. Survivors include her three brothers: Christopher A. Benavides Jr. (Irma) of Kenedy, Texas, Raymond A. Benavides (Linda) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Robert A. Benavides of Corpus Christi, Texas; nine nieces and nephews: Melissa Benavides of Richmond, Texas, Karissa Benavides of Karnes City, Texas, Kristie Benavides of San Antonio, Texas, Michael Benavides of Pensacola, Florida, William Benavides of Brevard, North Carolina, Cindy Benavides Cotton of Frisco, Texas, Christopher Benavides of Pace, Florida, Carrie Benavides of Corpus Christi, Texas, Ashley Benavides of Corpus Christi, Texas, along with loving great nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary to be recited during that time. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020