Gloria E Adamez
Corpus Christi - Gloria E. Adamez, age 75, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas, on January 16, 1945 to Osbaldo and Ester Garza. She was proud to be an Incarnate Word Associate. Gloria devoted her life to education at IWA, Driscoll Middle School and Miller High School. She specialized in home economics, educating numerous generations in an important life skills. Besides her family, she enjoyed her many Casino trips.
Gloria is preceded in death by her father Osbaldo Garza; brother Osbaldo "Balo" Garza.
She is survived by her husband Jesus Abel Adamez; her son Carlos Abel Adamez and her mother Ester V. Garza; numerous other family member.
Signing book and viewing (10 People) Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park (10 People).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020