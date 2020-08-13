Gloria Frances Leon Guerrero Shirley



Katy, TX - ORANGE GROVE, TX - February 17, 1953 - July 26, 2020. Place of Birth: Barrigada, Guam.



Gloria was called to the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Upon her arrival at Heaven's Gates, she was greeted by her loving husband, David M. Shirley. Her parents, Juan and Margie Leon Guerrero, and Sister in Law, Vicky Leon Guerrero.



Gloria was a loving, nurturing, and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was strong, stubborn, and always had an open ear for anyone in need. She saw the good in everyone!



She will be dearly missed and is survived by:



Her daughter, Kimberleigh Kimball and son in law, Brian Kimball of Hutto, Texas. Her son, Christopher Potts of Orange Grove, Texas. Her daughter Andrea Potts of Fresno, Ca.



Grandchildren: Kacelin Pro and partner Sara Wyche. Devin Pro and Fiancé Elizabeth Martin. Gage Perryment, Jayden Potts, Blake Perryment, Chasen Perryment, Logan Potts, Parker Kimball, Dru Kimball, and Caleb Potts.



Great Grandsons: Draco Pro and Calvin Rackcliffe.



4 sisters and 2 brothers: Ellie (John) Mankin, Sylvia Benavente, Mary (Roque) Salas, Margie (Franklin) Artero, John Leon Guerrero and Phillip Leon Guerrero.



Also, survived is David and Gloria's favorite Fur Child, Sabana.



Gloria is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, close relatives, and many special friends.



Her previous employment prior to retirement were: Swiff Train, Texas Star, Flint Hill, T&L of Houston, Tx.



Roberson Funeral Home/Crematorium. Due to COVID-19, no visitation nor viewing. Cremation burial services restricted to families only, on September 7, 2020 at 10:00am at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Cemetery in Orange Grove, TX. By Father Patrick of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church.



We ask as her children, to please not to let our Beloved Mother's death from COVID-19 be in vain. Please wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands frequently.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store