Gloria Garcia
1932 - 2020
Gloria Garcia

Rockport - Our beloved mother, Gloria M. Garcia passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born October 4, 1932 in Falfurrias, Texas to Enrique Munoz, Sr. and Longina Molina Munoz.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel; brothers, Ramiro Munoz, Henry Munoz, Israel Munoz; sisters, Clara Nava and Alma Rios.

Gloria is survived by her loving children, Judy Jordan, Joseph Garcia and Ruben Garcia; brother, Ruben Munoz; her grandchildren, Shiloh, Taylor (Sarah) and Alyssa; five great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; Manuel and Donna Tunchez;

To Pam Luebke and Ray Foss, "You'll always be family"

Thank you to Dr. Stan Haun and Dr. Ajay Sehgal, the nurses and staff at Gulf Pointe Plaza, for their loving care they gave to our mother.

Our mother died of a broken heart, we take comfort knowing that she and our father are together again.

Visitation will be held from 4:00p.m.-9:00p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 all at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Rockport. Interment will follow at Rockport Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at

www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed in order to protect the health and safety of those in attendance. Wear face coverings while inside building. Continue to practice social distancing while inside the funeral home chapel. We continue to ask that those at risk or those not feeling well stay home and reach out to the family through our obituary page.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

814 E. Main, Rockport, Texas 78382

361-729-2451




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
NOV
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
814 E Main St
Rockport, TX 78382
(361) 729-2451
