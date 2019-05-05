Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
107 Church
Gregory, TX
Burial
Following Services
Gregory Cemetery
Gregory, Texas

Gloria H. Rodriguez went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Gloria was a devout Catholic and a long time parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Gregory.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Martin A. Rodriguez, Sr., parents Jose, and Amalia Hernandez; sister, Evangelina Hernandez; brother, Jesus Ramiro Hernandez; infant daughter, Amalia Rodriguez.

Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children: Lupe Hernandez of Gregory, Yolanda Lopez of Gregory, Angie (Pablo Diaz) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Martin (Naomi) Rodriguez, Jr. of Gregory and Gloria (Adolfo) Albiar of Corpus Christi. Her brothers: Daniel (Delia) Hernandez and Raul Hernandez both of Laredo, Texas. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her six grandsons: Ramiro Lopez, Frankie Hernandez, Jr., Nasser Farahnakian, Ruben Lopez, Jr., Martin Rodriguez, III, and Christopher Rodriguez.

We would like to give thanks to those who cared for our mother and grandmother throughout the years: Providers Janie Martinez and Carmen Evans. Special thank you to her first provider and niece Oralia Flores + and her loving neighbor Angelica Vasquez and the entire Vasquez Family. A very special thank you to Altus Hospice and the many CNA's and nurses, especially Loneva Davis.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church located at 107 Church Gregory, TX 78359. Christian Burial will immediately follow at Gregory Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.

2003 W. Wheeler

Aransas Pass, Texas

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
