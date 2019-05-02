|
|
Gloria Josephine Hawes
Corpus Christi - Gloria Josephine Hawes, aka "Glo", 60, died peacefully on April 15, after a year-long bout with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Elizabeth Hawes of Port O' Connor. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, George Rueff, Jr. of Corpus Christi, and sisters Beth Hawes (San Marcos), Kathleen Hawes Watkins (Houston), Martha Hawes Carroll (Lakeway), Anne Hawes (Austin), and Norma Hawes (Austin).
The youngest of six sisters, Gloria grew up in Port O' Connor, but lived most of her life in Corpus Christi, where she met the love of her life and soulmate, George. She was an avid fisherwoman, voracious reader, and lover of animals, especially cats. She is remembered for her intelligence, kind heart, great love for her family and friends, quick wit, and contagious laughter.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 2, 2019