Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Hawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Josephine Hawes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Josephine Hawes Obituary
Gloria Josephine Hawes

Corpus Christi - Gloria Josephine Hawes, aka "Glo", 60, died peacefully on April 15, after a year-long bout with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Elizabeth Hawes of Port O' Connor. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, George Rueff, Jr. of Corpus Christi, and sisters Beth Hawes (San Marcos), Kathleen Hawes Watkins (Houston), Martha Hawes Carroll (Lakeway), Anne Hawes (Austin), and Norma Hawes (Austin).

The youngest of six sisters, Gloria grew up in Port O' Connor, but lived most of her life in Corpus Christi, where she met the love of her life and soulmate, George. She was an avid fisherwoman, voracious reader, and lover of animals, especially cats. She is remembered for her intelligence, kind heart, great love for her family and friends, quick wit, and contagious laughter.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now