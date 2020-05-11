|
|
Gloria Murphy
Corpus Christi - Gloria Jean Murphy, age 92, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away May, 9 2020.
Gloria was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to entertain people at her home and play bridge with her girlfriends at the County Club in Kingsville, Texas.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband MD Murphy and her daughter, Gina Lanza Shields.
Gloria is survived by her son in law, William A. Shields lll; her grandson, William A. Shields lV; 2 great grandchildren; Sierra Lanza Shields and William A. Shields V.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday 15, 2020 at Turcotte Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, Texas. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020