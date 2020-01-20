|
Gloria T. Sanchez
Corpus Christi, TX - Gloria T. Sanchez, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was a retired cosmetologist. Gloria was adored by her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Gloria is preceded in death by husband, Tony Sanchez; parents, Juan Torres and Josepha Torres; brothers, Tony Torres and Nerio Torres.
She leaves behind her family to cherish, her memories, her loving daughters, Adelfa Sanchez, Sandra (Roland) Silva and Amanda (Roland) Trevino; grandchildren, Anthony Monreal, Aaron Monreal, Alexandria Trevino, Alyssa Trevino, Andrea Duran, Marcus Silva, Roland Silva Jr., Michael Silva and Mia Silva; great-grandchildren, Jayden Duran, Jorden Duran, Lauren Silva, Sophie Silva and Madden Silva.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Sanchez family may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020