Gloria Theresa Jock
Corpus Christi - Gloria Theresa Jock, age 93, passes away on November 11, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1925 to Edward and Anna Lyons in Stewartstown, New Hampshire. She was raised in Littleton, New Hampshire. She graduated from Littleton High School in 1944.
She married her husband of 55 years on November 19, 1943. Gloria was a homemaker. Gloria was a loving mother.
Gloria enjoyed participating in caring for her cats. She will always be remembered for her service in the community and devotion to her family.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jock, daughter, Laurie Comparato and son, Chris Jock.
Gloria is survived by son Patrick Jock, daughter Theresa Oglesby, seven grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019