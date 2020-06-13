Gloria Yturria Barrera



Gloria Yturria Barrera, age 93, went home to our Lord on June 11, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi Texas on January 24, 1927 to Jesus and Avelina Yturria and attended Corpus Christi High School. She was a great beauty, and a vision of faith, elegance and strength. She married the love of her life, Abel Moreno Barrera, in 1948 and would remain devoted to her husband after his sudden passing in 1963. The love between Gloria and Abel was a source of great inspiration to her family and all who knew their story. After dedicating her life to her children and her faith, she is now reunited with her husband in heaven and they will celebrate 72 years of marriage on June 27th.



She was preceded in death by her husband Abel, parents Jesus and Avelina Yturria, siblings Jesus Yturria Jr., Josefina Y. Reyna, Olivia Yturria, Maria Pilar Yturria and grandson Abel Barrera III.



Gloria is survived by siblings Juanita Y. Heras, Fidel Yturria and Fernando Yturria; children Abel Barrera (Delia), Cynthia Vasquez (Toby), Nestor Barrera (Thelma), Arthur Barrera (Irma), and Deanna Barrera; many loving grandchildren (19), great grandchilden (12), great great grandchildren (2) and numerous extended family members who affectionately called her "Grandma B."



A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16 at 5 PM followed by Rosary at 7 PM at Del Angel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM at Christ the King Church followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Attendance is limited at both events, but the services can be viewed on the Del Angel Funeral Home Facebook page.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store