|
|
Gordon G. Klatt, Sr. Klatt, Sr.
Orange Grove - On the day of Saturday, December 28, 2019, Gordon G. Klatt, Sr., at the age of 92, joined his Lord and Creator. He was born in Orange Grove, Texas to Perry and Lena Klatt on February 11, 1927.
Gordon, along his Dad, Perry, started in business when they founded Klatt Hardware & Lumber. This business is still in operation today after 75 years and four generations of family management.
Gordon was a U. S. Army veteran, serving during World War II in Japan. He was a community leader in the Orange Grove Chamber of Commerce, a board member of Orange Grove ISD, and a councilman in the Lutheran Church of Orange Grove. He was owner of Klatt Farm, which he loved to visit and have gatherings with his family and friends. He and his wife, Dorace, loved to travel and vacation in the states and abroad with their friends, which they did quite frequently.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Lena Klatt.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorace Klatt; his children, Gordon Jr. (Jeanie) Klatt of Orange Grove, Texas, Cynthia (Larell) Meischen of Orange Grove, Texas, Amy (Kevin) Stone of Calallen, Texas; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orange Grove, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Graveside Services will follow at Sons of Hermann Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gordon Klatt Sr.'s name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019