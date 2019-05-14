Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Corpus Christi - Grace J. Cline, age 100, passed away May 10, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1918 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Grace was retired from JC Penney after 20 years. She loved gardening and enjoyed her flowers. Celebrating her 100th birthday will be one of our greatest memories of her. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond D. Cline and son-in-law, Juan O'Callahan.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Louise "Bunny" O'Callahan, son, James Cline (Karen), eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and her first cousin, Bruce Fischer.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home.

Private entombment at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 14, 2019
