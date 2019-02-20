|
Grace Nanette Deviney
Corpus Christi, TX
Grace Nanette Deviney passed away on February 13, 2019 from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Aransas Pass, Texas. Her beloved son, Brendon John (BJ) Self, also perished in the accident as well as family friend, Taryn Brooks.
Grace was born on August 16, 1957 as the much loved first born child of Mary Ann Deviney (Freeman). She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a life long resident. Grace attended Incarnate Word Academy, and was a graduate of W.B. Ray High School. She attended Del Mar College and had a life long passion for the arts. After raising her four sons, Grace began her career in elder care and worked in the Home Healthcare Industry.
Grace was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by three sons, Andrew Clay Self, Brian Silas Self, and Devin Deviney, four grand children, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Alice Campbell and her mother, Mary Ann Freeman.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church at 11:30 A.M. followed by a graveside service at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00P.M.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2019