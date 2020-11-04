1/1
Graciela Garcia
Graciela Garcia

Corpus Christi - Gracie was born on February 8, 1949. She was a graduate member of the Class of '67 for William Adams High School in Alice, Texas. She attended Del Mar College and Texas A&I University.

Gracie worked in school food service for 42 years at CCISD and Sinton ISD. In 2014 she was elected President of the Texas Association for School Nutrition.

Gracie was preceded in death by daughter, Maricella R. Garcia; parents, Magdaleno and Eustolia Ramirez; sister, Madeline Startz; brother, Aaron Ramirez and former husband, Carlos C. Garcia.

Gracie is survived by sons, Armando R. Garcia (Donna) of Centreville, VA, Carlos A. Garcia (Laurie) of Corpus Christi, TX, Gabriel C. Garcia (Jennifer) of Stanardsville, VA and significant other, Paul E. Hickey of Corpus Christi. Gracie is a grandmother to Benjamin, Jacob, Harlee, Ethan, Evan and Easton Garcia and great aunt to Dimitri Quintanilla. Brothers, Adolfo Ramirez (Dora) of Edinburgh, TX, Robert Ramirez (Gloria) of Alice, TX and Renato Ramirez of Victoria, TX as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Gracie was a member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Church. She was a past President of the Altar and Rosary Society, Co-director of RCIA, a Eucharistic Minister, and CCD teacher.

A Rosary will be recited on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Peter Prince of the Apostle Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
